ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry until September 16 in five cases linked to the May 9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry until September 16 in five cases linked to the May 9 riots.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted the proceedings, during which Fawad Chaudhry appeared before the court in person.

During the hearing, the court was informed that the investigation had been completed in the cases.

At this, the court directed Fawad Chaudhry’s counsel to present final arguments on the bail petitions at the next hearing and adjourned further proceedings.

The former minister had obtained interim bail in five cases, including three related to the arson of police vehicles near Jinnah House during the violent protests on May 9.