Rana Tanveer holds meeting with Jahangir Piracha on fertilizer availability, pricing

Published August 08, 2025
Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain Friday held a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFCL) Jahangir Piracha
During the meeting, they discussed a wide range of issues related to the fertilizer sector, with a special focus on ensuring its uninterrupted supply to farmers across the country, said a news release.
The minister emphasized the government’s commitment to safeguarding farmers’ interests and ensuring the timely availability of fertilizers at reasonable prices before the upcoming cropping seasons.
Rana Tanveer urged FFCL to take all necessary measures to make fertilizers easily accessible for farmers, especially in remote areas, and to maintain quality standards in line with national requirements.
He further stressed the importance of preventing hoarding and black marketing, which disrupt market stability and burden the farming community.
The minister highlighted that the agricultural sector is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, and any disruption in fertilizer supply directly impacts crop yields and food security.
He reaffirmed the Ministry’s resolve to work closely with industry stakeholders to improve the supply chain, encourage domestic production, and explore policy reforms to make the sector more efficient and farmer-friendly.
Jahangir Piracha assured the minister of FFCL’s full cooperation with government policies and reiterated the company’s commitment to fulfilling farmers’ needs in a timely and affordable manner.
The meeting concluded with an understanding to strengthen public-private collaboration for the sustainable growth of the agriculture sector and to ensure that farmers are provided with quality inputs for better productivity and profitability.
