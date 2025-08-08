CM Bugti Expresses Satisfaction Over Successful Action Against Indian Patron Khawarij
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 08:07 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday expressed his satisfaction on security forces for successful action against Indian patron Khawarij
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday expressed his satisfaction on security forces for successful action against Indian patron Khawarij.
He said that security forces have made the nation proud by foiling the enemy's infiltration attempt in Balochistan and saluted to the brave soldiers who sent the Indian patron Khawarij to hell.
The Chief Minister said that the people of Balochistan are united against the enemies of peace saying that we would uproot Indian-sponsored terrorism thorough contribution of security forces and public for maintaining durable peace in the area.
He said that the timely and effective action of the security forces is a matter of pride, even the facilitators of terrorists would not be able to escape the control of the law.
Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that we would remove every obstacle standing in the way of peace and prosperity of Balochistan,
