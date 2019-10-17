UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Albayrak Places Waste Bins, Distributes Cloth Bags At Wagah Crossing

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:22 PM

Albayrak places waste bins, distributes cloth bags at Wagah crossing

Albayrak Waste Management launched a special cleanliness awareness and plantation drive prior to flag-lowering ceremony at Wagah Border on Wednesday evening

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Albayrak Waste Management launched a special cleanliness awareness and plantation drive prior to flag-lowering ceremony at Wagah Border on Wednesday evening.

According to Albayrak spokesperson, the company installed 50 waste bins to ensure waste free surroundings and to facilitate the visitors within the parade area.

A camp was established where Albayrak team requested the visitors to take good care of public spaces as they did of their own homes.

The team also distributed eco-friendly cloth bags among the visitors as well as personnel Pakistan Rangers Punjab, requesting them to avoid using polythene bags in routine life.

Albayrak officials also distributed Pakistani flags among the spectators of the flag-lowering ceremony and parade.

Moreover, a plantation drive was also arranged in which the participants planted saplings in the surroundings of the border.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rangers Punjab Company Wagah Border

Recent Stories

Former US Senator praises services of Sharjah City ..

26 minutes ago

79,224 business licenses renewed in 2018 in Abu Dh ..

41 minutes ago

Ibrahim scores a century for Balochistan, Ammad an ..

55 minutes ago

PCB clarifies comments on Ahmed Shehzad and Umar A ..

1 hour ago

Lahore High Court to hear Shehyar Rana's bail canc ..

4 minutes ago

Chairman FBR Inaugurates Urdu website of FBR

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.