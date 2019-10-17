Albayrak places waste bins, distributes cloth bags at Wagah crossing

Albayrak Waste Management launched a special cleanliness awareness and plantation drive prior to flag-lowering ceremony at Wagah Border on Wednesday evening

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Albayrak Waste Management launched a special cleanliness awareness and plantation drive prior to flag-lowering ceremony at Wagah Border on Wednesday evening.

According to Albayrak spokesperson, the company installed 50 waste bins to ensure waste free surroundings and to facilitate the visitors within the parade area.

A camp was established where Albayrak team requested the visitors to take good care of public spaces as they did of their own homes.

The team also distributed eco-friendly cloth bags among the visitors as well as personnel Pakistan Rangers Punjab, requesting them to avoid using polythene bags in routine life.

Albayrak officials also distributed Pakistani flags among the spectators of the flag-lowering ceremony and parade.

Moreover, a plantation drive was also arranged in which the participants planted saplings in the surroundings of the border.