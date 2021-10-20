Ali Asghar takes charge as MCI chief officer

Captain (retd) Ali Asghar an officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) has assumed his charge as chief officer Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Captain (retd) Ali Asghar an officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) has assumed his charge as chief officer Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) here on Wednesday.

Deputy DG admin/revenue MCI Mian Tariq Latif, Staff Officer Wajid Ali Khan and Focal Person MCI, Dr Abdullah Tabassam received the newly appointed officer at MCI headquarters.

The directors and deputy directors of various formations briefed the chief officer about the working of MCI and its subordinate directorate in details.

Syeda Shafaq Hashmi a PAS officer who previously serving as MCI chief officer, relinquished the charge after her posting as Community Welfare Attach, Consulate General of Pakistan, Milan, Italy.