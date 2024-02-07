All Arrangements Finalized For General Election In Vehari
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 06:59 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) All arrangements have been finalized for the general elections to be held on February 8 in four Constituencies of the National Assembly and eight constituencies of the Provincial Assembly in Vehari district.
The election material has been provided to the polling staff so that the polling could be started timely.
As many as, 1,929, 211 voters including 1,048,074 male, 881,137 female voters would exercise their right to vote across the district. 1390 polling stations; 369 male, 330 female and 691 combined polling stations have been established across the district.
Transport has also been ensured to take the polling staff to the respective polling stations and bring them back to the returning officers after the election and police personnel have been deployed for security arrangements. Rangers and Pak army troops will also be on standby to deal with any untoward situation.
District Returning Officer has issued clear instructions for strict implementation of the code of conduct during the elections. Imediate action would be taken in case of violation to ensure conducting peaceful elections.
