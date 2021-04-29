All eyes are on NA-249 Karachi West II by-elections as polling is underway

(@fidahassanain)

Polling started at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm without any break while strict security arrangements have been made in the constituency.

KARACHI: All eyes are on by-electons of NA-249 today in Karach West-II as the polling for the National Assembly seat is underway.

Election Commission of Pakistan made necessary arrangements for the by-elections in the said constituency.

Election Commission of Pakistan made necessary arrangements for the by-elections in the said constituency. The polling started at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm without any break.

According to the sources, the presiding officers were directed to send the pictures of form 45 to returning officers in presence of the polling agents of the contesting candidates.

There are total 30 candidates who are contesting on National Assembly seat. Amjad Afridi of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Miftah Ismail of PML-N, Qadir Khan Mandokhel of PPP, Mustafa Kamal of Pak Sarzameen Party and Mohammad Mursaleen of Muttahida Qaumi Movement are the prominent candidates.

At least 18 candidates are contesting on this seat independently.

TLP candidate is also contesting election on the said seat and many believe that it could cause serious dent to the prominent parties in today's by-election. Farooq F. Paracha tweeted that PSP and banned TLP can usurp votes from other parties.

At least 339, 591 registered voters will use their power to vote to elect their candidate for the National Assembly Seat. There are 201,656 male voters and 137,935 are female voters.

For polling, at least 276 polling stations have been set out of which 184 have been declared highly sensitive while 92 polling stations have been declared sensitive in the constituency.