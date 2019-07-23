Allama Iqbal Industrial City to have modern airport for cargo, passenger needs: Farrukh Habib

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The government would soon lay the foundation of a world class airport adjacent to Allama Iqbal Industrial City for providing modern travelling and cargo facilities to local and foreign industrialists for saving their time.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib expressed these views here on Tuesday while visiting camp office of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

He underscored the need for a new airport in Faisalabad region to cater to the needs of business community, said a press release.

Mian Farrukh Habib said the government would take all necessary measures to grant more autonomy to FIEDMC so that interference of other departments could be curtailed.

He said establishment of a Special Economic Zone in Faisalabad would play a vital role in bringing prosperity in Pakistan. It would provide about 600,000 employment opportunities besides opening the doors to young and new entrepreneurs, he added.

FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq apprised him of suggestions for setting up special desks of Federal Revenue board and Board of Investment in Allama Iqbal Industrial City, establishment of special office for issuing visa for industrialists and starting shuttle service from the railway station to the industrial city.

Farrukh Habib assured the FIEDMC chairman full cooperation of Punjab and Federal governments and maximum facilities in that regard.

Kashif Ashfaq briefing the Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways about the developments taken place in FIEDMC said tremendous response from industrialists, even before inauguration of the mega project - Allama Iqbal Industrial City - was a big success.

He said industrialists would be provided relief in tax besides multiple nature incentives which were very important for the business community for enhancing their business.

He said he was taking all steps to industrialize the province of Punjab and create maximum jobs through industrialization in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He underscored that the government was taking bold steps to ensure business and investment-friendly environment in Pakistan.

"Our industrialists and businessmen should focus on export-oriented products, as an increase in the volume exports is pivotal for economic stability," he maintained.

FIEDMC Chief Operating Officer Aamer Saleemi said they were not only focusing on quantity of work, but also giving importance to quality of work.That was why local and foreign industrialists were giving preference to set up their industries in Allama Iqbal Industrial City, he added.