Alleged outlaw sustains bullet injuries by firing of accomplices

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) An alleged outlaw sustained bullet injuries as his own companions allegedly opened fire on him when police was taking him to recover weapons, near PI link Canal in Burewala.

According to details, the police team along with an alleged outlaw namely Iftikhar was heading to recover arms when the outlaw's accomplice attacked the policy party.

However, the police also retaliated in response. The alleged outlaw sustained injuries by firing of the accomplices.

SHO Sadar Police Station Mujahid Khan Baloch shifted the injured outlaw to THQ hospital for treatment. The police is also conducting raids to arrest the attackers.