Open Menu

Alleged Outlaw Sustains Bullet Injuries By Firing Of Accomplices

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Alleged outlaw sustains bullet injuries by firing of accomplices

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) An alleged outlaw sustained bullet injuries as his own companions allegedly opened fire on him when police was taking him to recover weapons, near PI link Canal in Burewala.

According to details, the police team along with an alleged outlaw namely Iftikhar was heading to recover arms when the outlaw's accomplice attacked the policy party.

However, the police also retaliated in response. The alleged outlaw sustained injuries by firing of the accomplices.

SHO Sadar Police Station Mujahid Khan Baloch shifted the injured outlaw to THQ hospital for treatment. The police is also conducting raids to arrest the attackers.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Police Station Burewala

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

1 hour ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

10 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

10 hours ago
 Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

10 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

10 hours ago
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

10 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

10 hours ago
 Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehi ..

Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle

10 hours ago
 Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike rider ..

Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders

10 hours ago
 Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Ga ..

Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Gaza

11 hours ago
 French teen dies from heart failure after knife at ..

French teen dies from heart failure after knife attack near school

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan