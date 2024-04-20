Alleged Outlaw Sustains Bullet Injuries By Firing Of Accomplices
Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2024 | 10:00 AM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) An alleged outlaw sustained bullet injuries as his own companions allegedly opened fire on him when police was taking him to recover weapons, near PI link Canal in Burewala.
According to details, the police team along with an alleged outlaw namely Iftikhar was heading to recover arms when the outlaw's accomplice attacked the policy party.
However, the police also retaliated in response. The alleged outlaw sustained injuries by firing of the accomplices.
SHO Sadar Police Station Mujahid Khan Baloch shifted the injured outlaw to THQ hospital for treatment. The police is also conducting raids to arrest the attackers.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update
Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders
Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Gaza
French teen dies from heart failure after knife attack near school
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rain spell: Wheat crop flooded in some areas of Kot Addu11 minutes ago
-
Torrential rain paralyzes life in upper Swat, Shangla51 minutes ago
-
NHA restores most roads across the country after heavy rains9 hours ago
-
Three bike lifter gang held, five stolen motorbikes recovered9 hours ago
-
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding10 hours ago
-
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area10 hours ago
-
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO10 hours ago
-
Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle10 hours ago
-
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders10 hours ago
-
UAF celebrates Int'l Chinese Language Day11 hours ago
-
Flooding on Chitral-Peshawar Highway strands travelers11 hours ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto demands govt to hold tripartite dialogue to curb terrorism11 hours ago