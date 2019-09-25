UrduPoint.com
An Agreement Signed To Get Rescue Service 1122 Services Through Careem Auto Service's Mobile Apps

Wed 25th September 2019

An agreement signed to get Rescue Service 1122 services through Careem Auto Service's mobile Apps

Rescue Service 1122 signed an agreement with Careem Auto Service to deliver its emergency services to people at their doorsteps through the latter's Mobile Apps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):Rescue Service 1122 signed an agreement with Careem Auto Service to deliver its emergency services to people at their doorsteps through the latter's Mobile Apps.

The agreement was signed in the Chief Minister Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan here on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan said that it was a revolutionary step of the PTI government which was committed to providing services to masses instantly while utilizing information technology.

He said the agreement had enabled masses to avail emergency services of Rescue 1122 promptly and call out its ambulances and fire brigades through Careem Auto Service mobile Apps.

He said the provincial government would sing more agreements with Careem Service to provide instant facilities and services to masses at their doorsteps.

A separate option was available in Careem Mobile Applications for getting services of Rescue 1122 at a single click.

