ANF arrests accused; recovers 2412 grams charras

(@FahadShabbir)

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday recovered 2412 grams charras and arrested an accused at Islamabad International Airport

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday recovered 2412 grams charras and arrested an accused at Islamabad International Airport.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF recovered 2412 grams charras tactfully concealed in trolly bag of a passenger and arrested Asim Shehzad resident of Mandi Bahauddin.

He informed the accused was travelling from Islamabad to Bahrain by flight No.

GF-771.

A case had been registered against the accused while further investigation was in progress.