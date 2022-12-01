ANF constitutes inquiry committee for illegal gratification by staff at Isl Airport

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday constituted an inquiry committee for illegal gratification by the staff at Islamabad International Airport.

According to an ANF headquarters spokesman, in line with the work ethics of ANF characterized by integrity and professionalism, the video viral on social media implicating ANF officials in illegal gratification is being scrutinized through a very high level inquiry to ascertain the facts an apportion blame.

Till finalization of the inquiry the concerned officials have been suspended from duty, he added.