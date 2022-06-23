ANF foils bid to smuggle heroin to Japan

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle heroin to Japan, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle heroin to Japan, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid at an office of a private courier company in Chandni Chowk area here and recovered 18 heroin-soaked bet sheets being sent to Japan.

The parcel was booked by Ashfaq Hussain, resident of Chakwal.

The bet sheets confiscated during the raid have been sent to laboratory for testing while further investigation was under process.