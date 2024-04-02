ANF recovers 716 kg drugs in nine operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover 716 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Tuesday.

He said, 745 grams Ice was recovered from a Doha-bound passenger arrested at Peshawar Airport.

In another operation, 200 grams cocaine was recovered from a parcel sent to Karachi at a cargo office in Lahore.

150 kg heroin and 166 kg morphine were recovered from Chaman, the spokesman said adding, 110 kg heroin and 52 kg morphine were recovered from Yaro Pishin.

In fifth operation, 100 kg hashish was recovered from RCD Road Lasbela area.

Some 70 kg hashish and 6.2 kg opium were recovered from two suspects in Pindi Bhattian, Hafizabad.

In 7th operation conducted near Northern Bypass Karachi, 50.4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused.

around 30 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects rounded up near Burhan Interchange Attock.

In 9th operation, 11 kg hashish was recovered from Orakzai area.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.