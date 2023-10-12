ANF seizes 208 kg drugs in three operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting three operations managed to recover 208 kg of drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that ANF foiled a major drug smuggling attempt in Gadap Town Karachi and recovered 168 kg hashish from a truck loaded with apples. Charras was concealed in secret cavities of the truck.

During the operation, an accused, resident of Qila Abdullah, was also arrested.

In another operation in Quetta, 40 kg of hashish was recovered from a car. A resident of Quetta was arrested during the operation.

In the third operation, 274 narcotic (ecstasy) tablets were recovered from the possession of a local resident arrested from Jamrud Road Peshawar. The accused was trying to smuggle drugs from Khyber to Punjab.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.