ANF seizes over 7792 kg drugs; arrests 68 including three women & two foreigners

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan during 79 counter narcotics operations throughout the country seized 7792.468 kg drugs,1260 liters acetic anhydride chemical, 1000 kg sulphur powder & 22.820 kg aximax tabs worth US$ 357.996 million.

Spokesman of ANF briefing media in Headquarters on Thursday said that ANF also arrested 68 persons including 3 women, 2 foreigners and impounded 32 vehicles.

He informed that the seized drugs comprised 230.501 kg heroin, 7040.417 kg hashish, 262 kg opium, 2.150 kg amphetamine, 13.936 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 210 kg morphine, 27.800 kg ketamine, 0.048 kg weed, 0.616 kg ecstasy tablets, 5 kg xanax tablets, 1260 liters acetic anhydride chemical & 22.820 kg aximax tablets.

ANF Balochistan recovered 1950.34 kg drugs, 1260 liters acetic anhydride chemical & 1000 kg sulphur powder in 15 operations while arrested 11 accused persons including a foreigner and seized nine vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 213 Kg Heroin, 1396 Kg Hashish, 100 Kg Opium, 3.540 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 210 Kg Morphine & 27.800 Kg Ketamine.

ANF Punjab recovered 22.799 Kg drugs in 13 operations while arrested 11 accused persons in drug smuggling and seized four vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 5.499 kg Heroin, 15.95 kg Hashish & 1.350 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF KPK recovered 418.869 kg drugs in 18 operations while arrested 16 persons including a foreigner in trafficking of narcotics and seized three vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 2 kg Heroin, 304.583 kg Hashish, 100.800 kg Opium, 6.056 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 0.430 kg Ecstasy Tablets (714 x Tabs) & five kg Xanax Tablets (28100 Tabs).

ANF Sindh recovered 5118.19 kg drugs in nine operations while arrested five accused persons in drug smuggling and seized four vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 2.450 kg heroin, 5114.200 kg hashish & 1.540 kg methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North recovered 282.27 kg drugs in 24 operations, arrested 25 accused persons including three women involved in drug smuggling while seized 12 vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 7.552 kg Heroin, 209.684 kg Hashish, 61.200 kg Opium, 2.150 kg Amphetamine, 1.450 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 0.048 kg Weed & 0.186 kg ecstasy tablets (230 tabs).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigations are under process.