Annual Naat Competition From 21st
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) In connection with Rabi-ul-Awwal 1447 Hijri, the annual Naat recitation competitions will commence on August 21. The event is being organized jointly by the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Pakistan Television Corporation, and the Department of Auqaf.
Zonal Khateeb Auqaf Dera Ghazi Khan, Qari Ahmad Raza Sialvi, announced that the district-level competitions in Muzaffargarh will take place on Saturday, August 23, at 10:00 a.m. at Ghousia College of Sharia, located near Nawab Town, Pul Ganesh Wah Canal.
The competitions will be held in four categories based on age and gender: boys up to 15 years of age, girls up to 15 years of age, male participants aged 15 to 25 years, and female participants aged 15 to 25 years. Professional Naat reciters are not eligible to participate.
Interested candidates may register at the designated college or contact 0347-8206848 for further details. Winners from the district-level competitions will qualify for the provincial-level contests.
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tree plantation drive launched in Sargodha division3 minutes ago
-
Olive grafting project launched in Tehsil Karak3 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to collected funds for affected people of KP3 minutes ago
-
Govt to end old caravan system for Iran-Iraq pilgrimages, introduces licensed organizers3 minutes ago
-
Annual Naat competition from 21st3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Khanki Barrage to review flood situation4 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi steps up anti-dengue efforts along with public reps13 minutes ago
-
KP closes winter zone schools; exam fees waived for flood affected students13 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar lauds Pakistani diaspora in UK13 minutes ago
-
45 more dead as rains, floods worsen in KP13 minutes ago
-
Exporters’ delegation visits GtCCI34 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders improve public service delivery34 minutes ago