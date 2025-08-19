Annual Naat competition from 21st

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) In connection with Rabi-ul-Awwal 1447 Hijri, the annual Naat recitation competitions will commence on August 21. The event is being organized jointly by the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Pakistan Television Corporation, and the Department of Auqaf.

Zonal Khateeb Auqaf Dera Ghazi Khan, Qari Ahmad Raza Sialvi, announced that the district-level competitions in Muzaffargarh will take place on Saturday, August 23, at 10:00 a.m. at Ghousia College of Sharia, located near Nawab Town, Pul Ganesh Wah Canal.

The competitions will be held in four categories based on age and gender: boys up to 15 years of age, girls up to 15 years of age, male participants aged 15 to 25 years, and female participants aged 15 to 25 years. Professional Naat reciters are not eligible to participate.

Interested candidates may register at the designated college or contact 0347-8206848 for further details. Winners from the district-level competitions will qualify for the provincial-level contests.