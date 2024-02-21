Another Girl Re-united With Parents Through “Mera Pyara App”
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Another young girl of Sheikhupura has been re-united with her parents through Punjab Police’s initiative "Mera Pyara App", here on Wednesday.
In a heartwarming series of events, Lahore's Chief Traffic Officer, Ammara Athar, under the directives of Punjab's Inspector General Dr. Usman Anwar, has orchestrated a program to reunite missing children and elderly individuals with their families.
This initiative, led by a dedicated team of volunteers, marks yet another success for the "Mera Pyara App" project.
Recently, the team, along with the Child Protection Unit, successfully reunited Nida, also known as Nadra, who had been separated from her mother since 8 years. Nida, whose parents got job for her in a house at Gulberg, but she fled away due to torture by her owners.
Nida wandered aimlessly, unable to return home due to her orphaned status.
The "Mera Pyara App" team's relentless efforts over five months finally bore fruit as they conducted follow-up sessions in Lahore and Sheikhupura, ultimately reuniting Nida with her family. Grateful for the efforts of Punjab's Inspector General and Lahore's Chief Traffic Officer, Nida's family praised their endeavors.
In light of this achievement, the Inspector General urged the public to download the "Punjab Police Pakistan" app and utilize the "Mera Pyara" section to provide information about missing individuals, especially those with special needs, enabling a collaborative effort between the community and the police to reunite lost loved ones.
Recent Stories
Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..
PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal
PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inter-boys collegiate volleyball tournament held9 minutes ago
-
BISP survey under way19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan desires JVs, partnerships with foreign firms for economic uplift: President19 minutes ago
-
Multan's main bus stand faces major issues19 minutes ago
-
Destitute families to get Ramazan ration at their doors:19 minutes ago
-
Aerial firing at wedding claims life of teenage19 minutes ago
-
In-charge Federal Ombudsman's open court29 minutes ago
-
Biometric tools be used for Ramzan package29 minutes ago
-
Over 4000 Athletes to participate in 18th edition of Sindh Games to be started from Feb 23: Sports M ..29 minutes ago
-
Police arrest liquor supplier with 88 bottles29 minutes ago
-
Senior management course officers visit WASA head office39 minutes ago
-
Upgradation of Hazrat Shah Shams shrine underway for promotion of religious tourism39 minutes ago