UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Pak Army Soldier Martyred In LoC Firing: ISPR

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 12:19 PM

Another Pak Army soldier martyred in LoC firing: ISPR

Another soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom due to unprovoked firing by the Indian troops in Buttal Sector along the line of control.Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said another brave son of the soil Sepoy Muhammad Sheeraz laid his life in the line of duty

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) Another soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom due to unprovoked firing by the Indian troops in Buttal Sector along the line of control.Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said another brave son of the soil Sepoy Muhammad Sheeraz laid his life in the line of duty.

Three soldiers were martyred in firing by Indian forces from across the Line of Control on Thursday.DG ISPR tweeted " Another brave son of soil laid his life in the line of duty.

Sepoy Muhammad Sheeraz embraced shahadat due to Indian firing in Buttal Sector along LOC."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Army Line Of Control ISPR From

Recent Stories

Chairmanship Declaration on the results of the Fir ..

8 minutes ago

Fake accounts case: Asif Zardari sent to jail on j ..

2 minutes ago

Met office forecasts rain in different parts of th ..

2 minutes ago

RS. 100 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 27 Li ..

10 minutes ago

RS. 1500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 79 L ..

17 minutes ago

Iran's Tanker Grace 1 to Leave Gibraltar Under New ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.