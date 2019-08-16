Another Pak Army soldier martyred in LoC firing: ISPR

(@imziishan)

Another soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom due to unprovoked firing by the Indian troops in Buttal Sector along the line of control.Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said another brave son of the soil Sepoy Muhammad Sheeraz laid his life in the line of duty

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) Another soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom due to unprovoked firing by the Indian troops in Buttal Sector along the line of control.Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said another brave son of the soil Sepoy Muhammad Sheeraz laid his life in the line of duty.

Three soldiers were martyred in firing by Indian forces from across the Line of Control on Thursday.DG ISPR tweeted " Another brave son of soil laid his life in the line of duty.

Sepoy Muhammad Sheeraz embraced shahadat due to Indian firing in Buttal Sector along LOC."