ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan’s wife passed away in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

According to private news channel, She was the mother of ANP’s provincial president Aimal Wali Khan.

Her funeral prayer time will be confirmed later. She will be buried in Wali Bagh, Charsadda.