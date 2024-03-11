ANP President Asfandyar Wali's Wife Passes Away
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan’s wife passed away in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.
According to private news channel, She was the mother of ANP’s provincial president Aimal Wali Khan.
Her funeral prayer time will be confirmed later. She will be buried in Wali Bagh, Charsadda.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today
PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct
Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Agriculture infrastructure handover ceremony held in district Mohmand6 minutes ago
-
Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today6 minutes ago
-
Youth support program concluded16 minutes ago
-
Missing boy recovered safely16 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 991 kg drugs in 12 operations26 minutes ago
-
Inter colleges science, art exhibition held36 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM has zero-tolerance policy towards violence against Women: Uzma Bukhari36 minutes ago
-
DC Tharparkar directs to take action against profiteers during Ramazan36 minutes ago
-
CDA allots 157 govt residences36 minutes ago
-
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail officials tell court44 minutes ago
-
Fishermen bodies recovered46 minutes ago
-
Road mishap claims one life in Lahore56 minutes ago