Anti Corruption Establishment recovers huge amount during last one year; DG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab made historic recovery of Rs 107.880 billion during the last one year till August

According to a handout issued here Saturday, there is direct recovery of Rs 1628.74 million, land recovery is 103439.66 million and indirect recovery is Rs 2811.72 million.

During the last one year, the ACE received 26,588 complaints and after investigation the ACE disposed off 27,127 complaints. The ACE registered 1,509 cases against corrupt elements as 1,019 challans had been submitted while 280 raids were conducted and 1,821 people were arrested after inquiries against them.

The ACE also arrested 257 proclaimed offenders and 40 court offenders during the last one year.

Director General ACE Punjab Gohar Nafees said that his doors were always open for the general public, they should come forward and identify correct elements. He ordered ACE officers to adopt zero tolerance policy against corrupt elements. He said that struggle for corruption free Punjab would continue.