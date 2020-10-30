UrduPoint.com
Anti Islam Actions Not To Be Tolerated At All: Chohan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayaz ul Hasan Chohan has said that French President and anti islam forces must clearly understand that Muslims can never compromise on the dignity and honour of their beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Addressing a press conference at 90 Shahra-e-Quaid-i-Azam here on Friday, he said that no evil force in the entire world could ever succeed in their nefarious designs to weaken the unflinching love and respect of Muslims for their beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said that two years back Prime Minister Imran Khan for the first time in UN General Assembly and other international forums had given a sincere advise to international community that certain ugly forces present in the west were biggest hurdle in the way of inter religious dialogue.

He said that leaders of international community should acknowledge that such nefarious elements should be strongly condemned to protect the peace of the world.

Chohan said that rift has emerged in Sharif family and added that Maryam Safdar had started consultation process with lawyers to register PML-N in her name adding that the main role behind this rift was of Asif Karmani and Tariq Fatemi.

Chohan said that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman had sent message to Maryam Safdar and Nawaz Sharif that it was difficult for them to carry the burden of PML-N's leadership.

Fayaz said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) which was actually mixed pickle party would not see the month of December.

He urged the Federal government, judiciary and others institutions to take legal action against this mixed pickle party as language of Indian RAW, (PDM), Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were the same.

He said that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would keep heading towards the progress and prosperity.

To a question, he said that Indian media was the most prejudice in the world.

