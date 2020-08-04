UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Drive To Resume From Aug 17

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

Anti-polio drive to resume from Aug 17

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Anti-polio vaccination drive which was deferred earlier due to COVID-19 pandemic to be resumed after four months from August 17 across the district Sanghar.

  According to a press release issued by the district information office, a meeting held here on Tuesday with Deputy Commissioner Dr. Imran ul Hassan Khawaja in chair and reviewed arrangements in this regard.

The meeting was attended by officers of all departments concerned as well as representatives of non-governmental organizations.

  The meeting was informed that Corona Pandemic hampered the polio eradication campaign that was stopped in March 2020 when it had achieved 102 coverage. It was being resumed from August 17 to 22 with a target to immunize around 426,562 children aged up to five years throughout the district.  The deputy commissioner directed to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the vaccination campaign, increase number of immunization staff particularly the female staff and seek cooperation of non governmental organizations in rural areas.

