Anti-polio drive to target high-risk areas successfully continues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :A varied-duration anti-polio campaign is successfully underway in selected districts of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

More than 13.5 million children under 5 years of age will be administered polio drops during the immunization campaign.

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SHC), Dr. Akhtar Malik talking to a private news channel said that complete coverage is being ensured in the anti-polio campaign and a report will be sent containing the authentic data regarding the administration of polio vaccine to the missed children.

There is a dire need for a collective effort for the complete eradication of polio and dengue-like diseases, he stressed.

The government has almost eradicated this crippling disease from the country and we are determined to end the last few cases too with the cooperation of parents, he added.

He further said this drive aims to ensure timely and repeated vaccination of eligible children, adding, high-risk districts are our top priority.

"We are keen to eliminate the polio virus from the challenging areas while protecting the rest of the region as well", he added.