Anti-state Elements To Be Dealt With Iron Fist :CM

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Anti-state elements to be dealt with iron fist :CM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday said that the killing of Constable Kamal Ahmad was a conspiracy to instigate unrest in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday said that the killing of Constable Kamal Ahmad was a conspiracy to instigate unrest in the country.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said that the mischief would spread in the entire country if those playing havoc with law and constitution were not contained.

"I must make it clear that such anti-state activities would be dealt with an iron fist. I not only assure the provision of justice to the heirs of Constable Kamal Ahmad but also pay tribute to his mother who has given birth to such a brave son" he said.

