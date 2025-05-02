Any Indian aggression to be responded to surely, decisively; vows top army brass

While reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity, the top military brass on Friday vowed that any Indian attempt to impose war would be responded to “surely and decisively”

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) While reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity, the top military brass on Friday vowed that any Indian attempt to impose war would be responded to “surely and decisively.”

This affirmation came during a Special Corps Commanders’ Conference (SCCC) held with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) in the Chair, at the General Headquarters (GHQ), said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The SCCC assessed the regional security situation and reaffirmed the military’s commitment to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty in line with the aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

The forum stated, “Deliberate destabilization efforts by the Indian government, whether through state actors or proxies, will be confronted and defeated with resolve and clarity.”

The forum also vowed that Pakistan’s path to peace and development would not be deterred by terrorism, coercion, or aggression.

The SCCC expressed grave concern over the intensification of Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), particularly in the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam incident, as well as the continued targeting of innocent civilians along the Line of Control (LoC) by Indian forces.

The forum reiterated that such inhumane and unprovoked acts serve only to escalate regional tensions and would be met with a resolute and proportionate response, the press release stated.

The forum noted with serious concern India’s consistent pattern of exploiting crises to achieve political and military objectives. “They have been following a predictable template — whereby internal governance failures are externalized,” it added.

“These incidents have often coincided with unilateral moves by India to alter the status quo, as seen in 2019, when India similarly exploited the Pulwama incident to unilaterally change the status of IIOJK through the revocation of Article 370,” the press release added.

The forum noted that the Pahalgam episode “appears to be part of a deliberate strategy to divert Pakistan’s focus away from the western front, as well as from ongoing national efforts for economic revival — the two fronts where Pakistan is decisively and sustainably gaining ground.”

“Such diversionary tactics aimed at providing operational breathing space to Indian terror proxies will never succeed,” the forum said.

The military leadership also expressed serious concern that India was now exploiting the Pahalgam incident to undermine the longstanding Indus Waters Treaty, seeking to usurp Pakistan’s legitimate and inalienable water rights. “This constitutes a dangerous attempt to weaponize water, threatening the livelihood and sustenance of over 240 million Pakistanis and escalating strategic instability in South Asia,” it further said.

The forum also expressed deep concern over credible evidence of direct Indian military and intelligence involvement in orchestrating terrorist activities inside Pakistan. “These state-sponsored actions are in blatant violation of international norms and are universally unacceptable,” the forum added.

Meanwhile, COAS Asim Munir lauded the unwavering professionalism, steadfast morale, and operational preparedness of the armed forces, who stand in unity with the people of Pakistan to defend the homeland at all costs.

The COAS underscored the critical importance of heightened vigilance and proactive readiness across all fronts.

The forum concluded with the army chief expressing complete confidence in the operational readiness, deterrence posture, and morale of all formations and strategic forces to defend the nation across the entire threat spectrum.