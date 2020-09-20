UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APC , Nothing Other Than A Gathering Of Criminals And Convicts: Shazad Akbar

Sumaira FH 50 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 04:40 PM

APC , nothing other than a gathering of criminals and convicts: Shazad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shehzad Akbar said that the All Parties Conference (APC) of the Opposition parties was nothing other than a gathering of criminals and convicts to make deliberations on how to paralyze the law enforcing agencies or diffuse the corruption cases against them.

He said he had already predicted about the agenda and motives of APC in his previous press conference that the meeting of the Opposition parties would aim to change and redefine the narratives against them.

Reacting to the Opposition's APC during exclusive talk with a private news channel on Sunday, he said that if on one side, covering the live video link speech was manifestation of media freedom in the country, at the same time, addressing the APC by a convict and proclaimed offender was also clear violation of laid down rules and code of conduct.

He advised Nawaz Sharif to trust the national institutions and come back to face the cases against him.

Barrister Shazad Akbar told that the PML-N leadership had track record of giving dictations to Justice Qayyum during trial against Shaheed Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto besides having secret and close contacts with a judge who had decided a case in their favor.

How a person with such a background can give dictation to get results of his own choice? he questioned.

He said the Opposition had long history of blackmailing from Federal budget to legislation on FATF relate anti-money laundering law and all its such attempts were successfully thwarted. The government's successful strategy against COVID-19 was also lauded and followed even by developed countries across the world today, he added.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister World Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz APC Budget Same Criminals Sunday Financial Action Task Force Media All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

DHA specialist shares tips on preventing depressio ..

24 seconds ago

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

30 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

2 hours ago

ADNOC partners with Mubadala, ENEC to drive In-Cou ..

2 hours ago

Serbia-Kosovo deal will pave way for single visa t ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia reports 3,989 new COVID-19 cases, 105 de ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.