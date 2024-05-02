Open Menu

APHC Concerned Over Continuous Confiscation Of Property Of Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The All-Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed concern over the continuous confiscation of property of Kashmiris, saying that BJP-led Modi Government is using its colonial policy of settlement to change the population ratio in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesperson, Advocate Abdul Rasheed Minhas in a statement issued here on Thursday said the BJP installed administration of IIOJK has confiscated the properties of 7 people in Baramulla district in its latest move.

He said that confiscating the properties of Kashmiris under one or the other pretext has become regular practice of India. The sole purpose of which is to suppress the spirit of Kashmiris and force them to remain silent, he added.

The spokesman said that after revoking the special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019, the Modi government has intensified its colonization measures in the region and turned Jammu and Kashmir into a big prison and denying all basic rights of Kashmiris.

He said that the purpose of impounding property of Kashmiris was to make them strangers in their own homeland by punishing them for their affiliation with the freedom movement.

The Hurriyat spokesperson said that the BJP-led Modi government is following exactly the same policy as Israel has adopted in Palestine to turn the majority of Muslims into a minority. On one hand, the Indian administration is confiscating the houses of Kashmiris under various pretexts, while on the other hand, the Indian army is also destroying the houses by shelling them and planting explosives during the so-called search operations, he added.

