Wildfire erupts at Margallas' 3km area due to heatwave

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) A wildfire erupted in the scenic Margalla Hills National Park in the late evening hours of Friday due to heatwave impact and strong winds that raged the fire in the three kilometers stretch of Loi Dundee area of the Federal capital.

In a statement issued here, PM's Coordinator on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam said all-out efforts were being made by the Ministry of Climate Change and Capital Development Authority (CDA) personnel to contain the raging fire.

Romina said the ongoing heat wave and increased wind speed mounted the intensity of the fire. "The fire has spread over an area of 3 km near Loi Dundee, Rathahoter and Pir Sohawa as due to gusty wind, the fire spread is fast."

She added that around 150 personnel were trying to control the fire, whereas precautionary measures were being taken to avoid any casualties.

"Even at this hour of the night, CDA and Ministry of Climate Change officials are present on the spot," the PM's Coordinator said.