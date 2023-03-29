APHC expresses grave concern over intensified state terrorism in IIOJK despite holy month of Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has deplored that Indian state terrorism has increased manifold despite the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement said that Indian forces have not only intensified their genocidal campaign but have also stepped up siege and search operations especially during Sehar and Iftar timings.

Other Hurriyat leaders paid glowing tributes to prominent rights defender and noted lawyer Jaleel Andrabi on his 27th martyrdom anniversary, today.

They said that Andrabi was murdered for documenting human rights violations by Indian troops.

In Ottawa, the World Sikh Organization of Canada has supported the New Democratic Party's demand from the Canadian government to boycott the G-20 events in Kashmir and Chandigarh, Punjab.

WSO's President Tejinder Singh Sidhu in a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also demanded a ban on Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and officials from traveling to Canada for attacking minorities.

Meanwhile, President of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Forum France, Mirza Asif Jaral, while addressing the 52nd session of Human Rights Council in Geneva appealed United Nations and other international human rights organizations to hold Indian rulers and army officers accountable for committing war crimes in the occupied territory.