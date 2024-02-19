Applications Invited For Mujadid Alif Sani Urs In India
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday invited applications from Pakistani Zaireen interested in attending the annual Urs of Mujadid Alif Sani in Sirhind Sharif, India.
Muhammad Umar Butt, spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, stated that the deadline for submitting applications on new form is February 29.
Applications on old forms will not be accepted.
Applicants must include a non-refundable bank draft of one thousand rupees (Rs.1000), payable to the Ministry, with their applications.
If the number of applications exceeds 200, a lucky draw will be held on March 28. The Urs events are scheduled from August 29 to September 04 this year, he added.
Further details about the Urs and application forms are available on the ministry's official website and Facebook page, he added.
