Open Menu

Applications Invited For Mujadid Alif Sani Urs In India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Applications invited for Mujadid Alif Sani Urs in India

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday invited applications from Pakistani Zaireen interested in attending the annual Urs of Mujadid Alif Sani in Sirhind Sharif, India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday invited applications from Pakistani Zaireen interested in attending the annual Urs of Mujadid Alif Sani in Sirhind Sharif, India.

Muhammad Umar Butt, spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, stated that the deadline for submitting applications on new form is February 29.

Applications on old forms will not be accepted.

Applicants must include a non-refundable bank draft of one thousand rupees (Rs.1000), payable to the Ministry, with their applications.

If the number of applications exceeds 200, a lucky draw will be held on March 28. The Urs events are scheduled from August 29 to September 04 this year, he added.

Further details about the Urs and application forms are available on the ministry's official website and Facebook page, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Facebook Bank February March August September From

Recent Stories

Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) ..

Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) hosts Book Talk event

4 minutes ago
 SU issues schedule of buses

SU issues schedule of buses

4 minutes ago
 Early cotton varieties to cover a million acre are ..

Early cotton varieties to cover a million acre area in Punjab, says secretary ag ..

4 minutes ago
 Ambassador meets participants at European Diplomat ..

Ambassador meets participants at European Diplomatic Academy

7 minutes ago
 House looted in Hassanabdal

House looted in Hassanabdal

7 minutes ago
 PM Anwar ul Haq granted full authority by Forward ..

PM Anwar ul Haq granted full authority by Forward Bloc

7 minutes ago
ATC grants bail to PTI leader in police attack cas ..

ATC grants bail to PTI leader in police attack case

7 minutes ago
 SC summons petitioner in plea against elections

SC summons petitioner in plea against elections

7 minutes ago
 Construction work on Judo Academy, Resource Center ..

Construction work on Judo Academy, Resource Center underway at SAU Tandojam

4 minutes ago
 KDA decides to auction land

KDA decides to auction land

4 minutes ago
 Power supply suspension schedule for week

Power supply suspension schedule for week

4 minutes ago
 LESCO holds meeting to control over-billing

LESCO holds meeting to control over-billing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan