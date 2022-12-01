UrduPoint.com

AQI In Lahore Improved, Worsen In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2022 | 04:00 PM

AQI in Lahore improved, worsen in Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The air quality in the provincial capital has improved one point as air quality index (AQI) was recorded 116 on Thursday.

A spokesman for the En­vironment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab said the air quality index of Lahore had been improving for the last three days.

The air quality was recorded on Wednesday as 115 points in Lahore. However, the AQI of Rawalpindi has worsen as its AQI was recorded 194 on Thursday from 151 recorded yesterday, thus showing difference of 43 values.

The AQI was recorded 116 point at Town Hall and the Mall, whereas AQI in Township was recorded as 94 points during the last 24 hours.

He said that AQI in Shalay Valley Range road Rawalpindiwas recorded 151 points.

