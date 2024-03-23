Open Menu

Armed Forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs Congratulate Nation On Pakistan Day

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 23, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day

The ISPR says this historic day reminds us of the greatest sacrifices and contributions of our forefathers which they made in the struggle for creation of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2024) The Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have congratulated the nation on 84th anniversary of "Pakistan Day."

According to a statement of ISPR, this historic day reminds us of the greatest sacrifices and contributions of our forefathers which they made in the struggle for creation of Pakistan.

The statement said plight of Muslims in India in general and IIOJK in particular, who are facing worst form of brutalities at the hands of the fascist regime, reminds us of the importance and value of the Independence where we cherish and respect our freedom every day.

It added that on this day, Armed Forces of Pakistan renew their resolve to defend the motherland and protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all times and at any cost, and uphold the national flag.

