Around 2,037,065 sites inspected for tracing the dengue larvae

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :The district anti-Dengue squads had inspected around 2,037,065 sites for tracing the dengue larvae breeding from January 1 to date.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, told APP that anti-dengue teams checked 1,372,378 houses and found dengue larvae during indoor surveillance at 1,305 homes.

Similarly, he added that during outdoor surveillance, the teams inspected 664,687 spots and detected larvae at 211 places while the required activity was carried out there.

He said indoor and outdoor surveillance to check the occurrence of dengue spread was underway while special attention was given to under-construction and building's roof sites as they were vulnerable places for dengue larvae breeding.

Dr Sajjad informed that during a meeting held under the chair of Commissioner Rawalpindi last day, Commissioner Laiqat Ali Chatta had directed the Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority to ensure the implementation of dengue SOPs in private housing societies and said that FIRs would be registered against the site owners for violating SOPs.

The Health officer added that the Commissioner had directed the officials to mark the vacant plots with the help of the area revenue officer and issue twice notice to the owners of the property to eliminate the larvae from their site, adding, "if the owner fails to comply with the notice, mark red his plot, which means that its sale and purchase will be subject to the permission of the Deputy Commissioner."Dr Sajjad informed that only one dengue patient had been reported in the district this year, from Bhidana, tehsil Gujar Khan and was sent to the home after treatment.