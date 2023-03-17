UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Finalised For Distribution Of Free Wheat Flour Bags

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Arrangements finalised for distribution of free wheat flour bags

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that the entitled persons registered under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) across the division can get three wheat flour bags of 10 kg free of cost from sales points, utility stores and registered shops from March 18.

Presiding over a meeting here on Friday, Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that about 1.1 million deserving families were registered with BISP in district Faisalabad; 490,000 in district Jhang; 238,000 in district Chiniot and 302,000 in Toba Tek Singh.

The meeting was told that staff has been deployed at trucking points/sales points, utility stores and other designated shops besides making announcements at loudspeaker and displaying banners and streamers about the relief announced by the government.

The commissioner directed foolproof security arrangements at sales points, shade and sitting arrangements.

The eligible persons have been advised to bring their original CNICs with them as colour copy, and expired cards will not be acceptable.

It was further told that staff concerned was also being trained to operate Ramadan 2023 Apps.

The Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar said that on the first day of the scheme, about 100,000 wheat flour bags would be supplied to sales points.

Related Topics

Chiniot Toba Tek Singh March From Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Emirates National Schools, Uzbek Ministry of Educa ..

Emirates National Schools, Uzbek Ministry of Education sign cooperation agreemen ..

11 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Herita ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Mleiha

26 minutes ago
 UN Security Council unanimously adopts resolutions ..

UN Security Council unanimously adopts resolutions on Afghanistan coordinated by ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea boosting cooperation in ene ..

UAE, Republic of Korea boosting cooperation in energy and climate action fields

3 hours ago
 9th cohort of Professional Certificate in Archives ..

9th cohort of Professional Certificate in Archives and Records Management gradua ..

3 hours ago

Rabdan Academy holds ‘Promising Practices Forum’ with participation of leadi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.