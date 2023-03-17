Arrangements finalised for distribution of free wheat flour bags

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that the entitled persons registered under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) across the division can get three wheat flour bags of 10 kg free of cost from sales points, utility stores and registered shops from March 18.

Presiding over a meeting here on Friday, Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that about 1.1 million deserving families were registered with BISP in district Faisalabad; 490,000 in district Jhang; 238,000 in district Chiniot and 302,000 in Toba Tek Singh.

The meeting was told that staff has been deployed at trucking points/sales points, utility stores and other designated shops besides making announcements at loudspeaker and displaying banners and streamers about the relief announced by the government.

The commissioner directed foolproof security arrangements at sales points, shade and sitting arrangements.

The eligible persons have been advised to bring their original CNICs with them as colour copy, and expired cards will not be acceptable.

It was further told that staff concerned was also being trained to operate Ramadan 2023 Apps.

The Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar said that on the first day of the scheme, about 100,000 wheat flour bags would be supplied to sales points.