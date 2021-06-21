Arts Council declares COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for entry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi on Monday declared COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for entry into the ACP, with effect from July 1.

This was announced by President ACP Muhammad Ahmad Shah, said a spokesperson of the ACP.

Ahmed Shah said that cultural activities were being revived in the Arts Council but vaccination is mandatory for participation in all kinds of programs and conferences.

All the members of the governing body, employees, and students of the ACP have been vaccinated. However, if any of the members have not yet been vaccinated, they should vaccinate themselves and their family members before July 1.