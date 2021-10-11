Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds the launching ceremony of the book "Buhrey Bargad ki Akhari Guftugu", Authored by Syed Razi Muhammad

Literary Committee of the Arts Council Karachi organized the book launch of "Buhrey Bargad ki Akhari Guftugu" at the Jaun Elia Lawn of the Arts Council. Including Dr. Aalia Imam, Dr. Shahdab Ahsani, Faheem Shanas Kazmi, and Dr. Javed Manzar various literary personalities attended the program, the event was presided by Prof Sehar Ansari

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021) Literary Committee of the Arts Council Karachi organized the book launch of "Buhrey Bargad ki Akhari Guftugu" at the Jaun Elia Lawn of the Arts Council.

Including Dr. Aalia Imam, Dr. Shahdab Ahsani, Faheem Shanas Kazmi, and Dr. Javed Manzar various literary personalities attended the program, the event was presided by Prof Sehar Ansari.

Addressing the session prof.

Sehar Ansari said, On this occasion, Prof. Sahar Ansari said that Dr. Razi Mohammad is a poet of grief and forgiveness and he got this sight from "Karbala' He said that this is a strong reference and a deep condition that will be discussed on the supremacy in humanity.

He said that today Syed Razi Mohammad has shown his creative essence by presenting a genre like poetry in his own special way.

In her speech, Dr. Alia Imam said that a mature poet is one who wants to create, should have a keen eye on the contradictions of society.

she said that it's great to hold such a beautiful gathering on the book of Syed Razi Mohammad in this era of illiteracy where the intellectual is headless and it is also a sign of maturity of the Arts Council Karachi Literary Committee.

Prof.

Dr. Shadab Ehsani said Razi Mohammad's book reminded me of Gautam Buddha, the poetry in this book is focused on the surroundings.

Fahim Shinas Kazmi said that Syed Razi Mohammad is a man of knowledge and literature; he doesn't put effort to write poetry it just happens eventually.

"Along with his ghazals, his poems also determine the poetic direction of this book," said Rashid Noor. Author Qazi Mohammad in his speech said، I am overwhelmed today and I thank everyone for their presence. The event was moderated by Karan Singh.