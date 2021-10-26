UrduPoint.com

ASEAN Kicks Off Series Of Virtural Summits With COVID-19, Economic Recovery High On Agenda

ASEAN kicks off series of virtural summits with COVID-19, economic recovery high on Agenda

Member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday kick-started their 38th and 39th summits under the chairmanship of Brunei via virtual conference, with fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting economic recovery high on the agenda

The ASEAN summits, with the theme "We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper," is expected to discuss a number of issues including further strengthening the resilience of the ASEAN Community towards regional recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, enhancing the preparedness of ASEAN in addressing common challenges; seizing new opportunities in pursuit of shared prosperity; and maintaining cooperation towards achieving the region's long-term goals.

