ASEAN Team Wins President's Bodyguard Polo Cup

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2023 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :ASEAN Polo team outperformed Pakistan Air Force Team here on Sunday in the final and won trophy of President's Bodyguard Polo Cup 2023.

President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest at the final match and gave the winning trophy to the ASEAN team in a prize distribution ceremony after the match. First Lady Begum Samina Alvi also watched the thrilling match.

Team ASEAN outclassed the Pakistan Air Force team by a margin of 7- 4 1/2 to win the prestigious tournament played at the Islamabad Polo Club.

Pakistan Air Force team remained in the lead in the early part of the play and succeeded in scoring the initial goal in the first minute of the game.

Later on, Team ASEAN made the comeback and its players performed superbly and eventually overtook the opponents and maintained their lead till the final whistle was blown.

Members of the Islamabad Club and visitors from different walks of life enjoyed the match and cheered on both teams for their splendid display of polo-playing skills.

After the second chakar of the match, President's Bodyguard mounted on horses performed a musical ride displaying their horsemen skills and impeccable drills.

