Aseefa Bhutto Submits Nomination For NA-207 By-polls

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Aseefa Bhutto submits nomination for NA-207 by-polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) In a significant move marking her debut in the political arena, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the youngest daughter of President Asif Ali Zardari, has submitted her nomination papers for the National Assembly seat NA-207 in Shaheed Benazirabad.

The seat became vacant following her father's elevation to the presidency.

Accompanied by provincial health minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho and a team of legal advisors, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari presented her nomination form to the returning officer, Sher Ali Jamali, private news channels reported.

This marks her first foray into contesting for a public office, reflecting the continuation of the Bhutto-Zardari legacy in Pakistani politics.

As the political landscape evolves with this new entrant, all eyes are on Aseefa Bhutto Zardari as she embarks on this journey to represent her constituency in the by-election. With her family's deep-rooted history in Pakistani politics, her candidacy adds a fresh dimension to the upcoming electoral process in NA-207.

