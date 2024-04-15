Open Menu

Aseefa Bhutto Takes Oath As MNA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Aseefa Bhutto takes oath as MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of late former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and sister of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday took oath as a Member of the National Assembly (MNA).

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath to her, who later signed the registration roll.

Aseefa Bhutto was elected unopposed in the by-election in NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad. Her father President Asif Ali Zardari had won the seat in the general election 2024 on February 8 and later vacated it after his election as President of Pakistan.

APP/sra-zah

