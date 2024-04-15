Aseefa Bhutto Takes Oath As MNA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of late former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and sister of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday took oath as a Member of the National Assembly (MNA).
Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath to her, who later signed the registration roll.
Aseefa Bhutto was elected unopposed in the by-election in NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad. Her father President Asif Ali Zardari had won the seat in the general election 2024 on February 8 and later vacated it after his election as President of Pakistan.
APP/sra-zah
Recent Stories
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO issues power suspension programme5 minutes ago
-
Police nab drug dealer, accomplice after encounter6 minutes ago
-
KU announces results of BA LLB (Hons) Annual Exam 20226 minutes ago
-
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad9 minutes ago
-
UAJK receives academic infrastructure with cutting-edge equipment valued Rs.4 billion15 minutes ago
-
29 shopkeepers fined over profiteering15 minutes ago
-
SCO countries art exhibition of children and young artists launched in Pakistan15 minutes ago
-
Health dept to start Typhoid vaccination campaign from May 1315 minutes ago
-
Dr. Gandahi appointed as acting chairman of soil science department at SAU16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan poised for economic growth with strong support from Saudi Arabia: Ashrafi25 minutes ago
-
DC awards appreciation certificates for successful Ramazan Package25 minutes ago
-
Kohat gears up for smooth conduct of PK-91 by-elections25 minutes ago