Ashrafi Welcomes KSA's Humanitarian Campaign To Help Flood Victims In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Ashrafi welcomes KSA's humanitarian campaign to help flood victims in Pakistan

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday welcomed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for the announcement of countrywide humanitarian campaign to help the flood affected people in Pakistan

This generous announcement was made by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Supervisor General Dr Abdullah Al Rabeeah during an event in which KSA's high profile people including Pakistan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ameer Khurram Rathore participated.

Talking to APP, Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council Said any Saudi national could donate through the Sahem platform to help their flood-stricken brethren in Pakistan within 30 seconds.

He said Saudi Arabia was a time testing brother country of Pakistan which had always played a constructive role in the trying times.

He said since the torrential rains and flash floods in Pakistan, the KSrelief had already dispatched hundreds of trucks loaded with ration and other necessities of life in the flood-ravaged areas of the country.

He said the following initiative had been taken to go an extra mile to help the flood victims in Pakistan adding five relief planes were expected to arrive in Pakistan in the days ahead.

Ashrafi said the government of Pakistan and nation had expressed gratitude to the Saudi government and people for this gesture of kindness at this crucial hour of life.

