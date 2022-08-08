Ashura Muharam to be observes with religious devotion and respect on Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Like rest of the world, Ashura Muharam will be observed in Gilgit Baltistan with religious devotion and respect on Tuesday.

According to official sources, in 9 districts of Gilgit-Baltistan, there will be processions of 'Alam' and 'Zul-Janah' at more than 30 places.

Strictest security measures have been taken to deal with any untoward incident on this special occasion.

For this purpose special troops of Gilgit-Baltistan Police, Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts and Pakistan Rangers will be deployed. In addition special troops of Pakistan Army will coordinate with GB Police, GB Scouts and Pak Ranger.

Pakistan Army helicopters will also conduct aerial surveillance of the main Ashura procession in Gilgit city.

All cellular mobile phone services have been suspended in GB .