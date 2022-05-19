UrduPoint.com

ASI Suspended On Corruption Charges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 10:47 PM

ASI suspended on corruption charges

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik on Thursday suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad for his alleged involvement in corruption after video viral on social media

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik on Thursday suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad for his alleged involvement in corruption after video viral on social media.

According to a police spokesman, ASI Muhammad was deployed at Police Station Saddar Wah

