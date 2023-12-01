Open Menu

Asia Region Chief Ombudsman Calls On Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2023 | 07:14 PM

The Chief Ombudsman of Thailand and the President of the International Ombudsman Institute Asia Region Somsak Suwansujrait called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Friday

In the meeting, his wife and the president of the Red Cross Chapter of Rayong province of Thailand, Mrs. Nipah, were also present.

Provincial Ombudsman Ejaz Ali Khan and Adviser to Provincial Ombudsman Rehana Memon were also present in the meeting.

The Sindh Governor said that the institution of the ombudsman was an important forum for public complaints against government departments.

He said that delivery of justice was ensured without any compensation from the ombudsman institution.

Tessori said that the capacities of the officers could be increased through the exchange of delegations in both the ombudsman institutions. He further said that a bell of hope had been installed to solve people's problems,

The Governor said that the bell of hope had been digitized 24 hours a day.

Later, the Ombudsman of Thailand rang the bell of hope along with the Governor of Sindh. They also visited the Quaid Room and also inspected the ration bags of powerful Pakistan.

