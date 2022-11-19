UrduPoint.com

Asif Ali Zardari Condoles Death Of Rafi Usmani

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Asif Ali Zardari condoles death of Rafi Usmani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) and former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the cleric, scholar, and patron of Darul Uloom Karachi Mufti Rafi Usmani.

In a condolence message, he said that late Mufti Rafi Usmani was a moderate religious scholar and his services in the field of religion and education would always be remembered.

Asif Zardari prayed to Allah Almighty to show His countless bounties on the departed soul for the deceased eternal peace.

Mufti Rafi Usmani was born in July 1936 in the town of Deoband in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Mufti Usmani migrated to Pakistan with his family in 1947.

His students and admirers who were well aware of his personal and family history said that Mufti Usmani memorized Quran in 1948 and then completed Darse Nizami degree from his father's seminary, then located in the old city area of Nanakwara.

