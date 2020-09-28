Asim Bajwa, his family would have been in jail instead of Shehbaz Sharif if justice had been done, says Maryam Nawaz

(@fidahassanain)

Maryam Nawaz has paid tribute to Shehbaz Sharif, saying that he stood by his elder brother Nawaz Sharif and didn’t join hands with all those who are in power today.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2020) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa would have been in jail instead of Shehbaz Sharif if justice had been done in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz gave her reaction soon after PML-N Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz sharif was arrested.

“Had Asim Saleem Bajwa and his family been in jail instead of Shehbaz Sharif if Justice would have been done in the country,” tweeted Maryam Nawaz, the vice-president of PML-N.

She said Shehbaz Sharif’s fault was that he stood by his elder brother former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

She wrote: “Make no mistake. Shehbaz Sharif has been arrested ONLY because he REFUSED to play in the hands of those who wanted to use him against his brother. He preferred standing behind prison bars than to stand against his brother.

Shahbaz Sharif, aap ko SALAM!,”.

In another tweet, she addressed the ruling PTI and said that they could not cover the “stolen mandate” even after the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif. She vowed that they would follow all the decisions taken in the Opposition’s All Parties Conference. Maryam Nawaz said (God willing) they all were Shehbaz Sharif today.

“ They [PTI] could not cover the stolen mandate even after arrest of Shehbaz Shari. We all who were there in the APC will fulfill our commitments . Every member of the PML-N will follow the decisions taken in the APC . We all (God willing) are Shehbaz Sharif today,” she tweeted.

A LHC division rejected Shehbaz Sharif’s bail in money laundering and assets beyond means case. A few days ago, Shehbaz Sharif had hinted at his possible arrest. He had said that Imran Khan wanted him to be behind the bars.