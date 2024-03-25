Open Menu

A&SJ Cancels Post Bail Arrest Of Two Females

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 06:54 PM

Additional and Sessions Judge Peshawar Arif Shah on Monday cancelled post arrest bail of two female accused in a corruption case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Additional and Sessions Judge Peshawar Arif Shah on Monday cancelled post arrest bail of two female accused in a corruption case.

The accused included Seema Amjid widow of Muhammad Amjid and Yumna Amjid d/o Muhammad Amjid r/o of Hayatabad Peshawar.

The court cancelled post arrest bail in case FIR No. 25/2024 registered against them on the directions of Special Judge Central Anti Corruption and Immigration Peshawar.

The concerned Assistant Director Legal Asif Zeb argued the case and convinced the court for cancellation of post-arrest bail of the accused.

Sub- Inspector Naheed Bilal was the investigation officer in the case.

