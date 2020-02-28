ASJ orders to release six under-trial prisoners

(@FahadShabbir)

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Adnan Mushtaq on Friday ordered to release six under- trial prisoners from district jail who were involved in petty nature offenses

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Adnan Mushtaq on Friday ordered to release six under- trial prisoners from district jail who were involved in petty nature offenses.

The Judge ordered their release on personal surety bond during his monthly visit/inspection of the district jail Muzaffargarh.

He was accompanying Civil Judge Muhammad Irfan, Superintendent Jail Amir Umer Qureshi, Deputy Superintendent Jail Rao Nadeem Iqbal and senior officers of jail.

ASJ visited different sections of the jail including waiting room, canteen, kitchen, jail hospital and barracks. He also interviewed under-trials and their relatives present at the waiting room.

He expressed satisfaction on the food quality and cleanliness of the jail.