Assistant Commissioner,Mukhtarkars visits fruits , vegetables markets to check prices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, the Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtarkars of Tehsil Nawabshah, Daur, Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed visited different markets of vegetables, fruits, grocery, meat and others and checked the prices of edible items and commodities.

During visits, the teams booked 32 shopkeepers on the allegations of overcharging and imposed a fine of Rs 22,800.

Assistant Commissioner Daur Abbas Ali Dayo visited different markets of Daur town and booked meat shops for charging extra prices than fixed by the administration.

In this regard revenue officials said that Sindh Government and DC Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon have strictly directed for providing relief to the general public and prevent profiteering.

They said that the actions would continue on a daily basis and profiteering would not be permitted at any cost.